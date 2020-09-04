Dr. Stewart Zuckerbrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerbrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Zuckerbrod, MD
Overview
Dr. Stewart Zuckerbrod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Zuckerbrod works at
Locations
Houston Eye Associates10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 150, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 582-9100
Bellaire5420 Dashwood Dr Ste 101, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 668-9118
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable easy to talk to
About Dr. Stewart Zuckerbrod, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Westchester Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuckerbrod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerbrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerbrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zuckerbrod has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerbrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuckerbrod speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerbrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerbrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerbrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerbrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.