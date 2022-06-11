Dr. Willoughby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Willoughby works at
Locations
-
1
Umpqua Valley Eye Associates341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willoughby?
Dr. Willoughby is wonderful! Very kind and makes you feel very comfortable during your procedures. The staff at Mercy Outpatient Surgery Center are also very nice, Nurse Megan is the best!! Thank you everyone.
About Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467434969
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|University Of Ks Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Willoughby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willoughby works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.