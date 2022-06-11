See All Ophthalmologists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Willoughby works at Centennial Umpqua Valley Eye Associates in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umpqua Valley Eye Associates
    341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 11, 2022
Dr. Willoughby is wonderful! Very kind and makes you feel very comfortable during your procedures. The staff at Mercy Outpatient Surgery Center are also very nice, Nurse Megan is the best!! Thank you everyone.
Tracey Wall — Jun 11, 2022
About Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1467434969
Education & Certifications

  • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|University Of Ks Med Center
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Willoughby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Willoughby works at Centennial Umpqua Valley Eye Associates in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Willoughby’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

