Dr. Stewart Skipper, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (7)
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stewart Skipper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.

Dr. Skipper works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery Vascular Surgery at Sun n Lake in Sebring, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery & Vascular Surgery at Sun N Lake
    4301 Sun N Lake Blvd Ste 103, Sebring, FL 33872 (863) 385-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Sebring

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I'm from Broward Country and have had vascular surgeon for the last 4 years. Dr. Skipper got ahold of him and they were in complete agreement with the procedure.
    Jonathan Dale — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stewart Skipper, MD
    About Dr. Stewart Skipper, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427091073
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Skipper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skipper works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery Vascular Surgery at Sun n Lake in Sebring, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skipper’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Skipper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skipper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

