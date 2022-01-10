Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart Reiter, MD
Overview
Dr. Stewart Reiter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Reiter works at
Locations
Intergrated Behavioral Care35 Beechwood Rd Ste 3A, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about ALL medical aspects. As a breast cancer survivor on several medications, I really appreciate this. Kind and personable.
About Dr. Stewart Reiter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114077302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiter works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.
