Dr. Stewart Polsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Urology Partners - Mooresville128 Medical Park Rd Ste 301, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 951-1214Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Lake Norman Medical Pavilion137 Professional Park Dr Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-3322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very knowledgeable and knew what they were doing. Dr explain everything
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Sunt|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Hahnemann University
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polsky has seen patients for Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.