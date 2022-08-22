Dr. Stewart Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Mason, MD
Overview
Dr. Stewart Mason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Catherine A. Hoffman MD Inc.1374 E Alluvial Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 981-2600
-
2
Fresno Surgical Center6125 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-8000
-
3
Northwest Medical Group7355 N Palm Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 981-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was a surrogate mother and he delivered my last surrogate baby via c section in 2020. I had bad experiences in my home town so finding him was a relief. He came by family recommendation and he answered every question and concern I had. He walked me through everything. He took the time to hear me and not just push me out the door after exams. He has great bed side manor and he took care of me and helped me with my fear of delivery. I highly recommend him and all the staff in office.
About Dr. Stewart Mason, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1871519835
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.