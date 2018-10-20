Overview

Dr. Stewart Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Long works at International Heart Institute in Missoula, MT with other offices in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.