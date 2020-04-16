Dr. Stewart Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Landau, MD
Overview
Dr. Stewart Landau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Provo1055 N 300 W Ste 316, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laudau is competent, concerned, straightforward and caring. He discovered my prostate cancer and has been consistent in following through with the successful treatment necessary to contain it. My only complaint, if I have one, is that it is sometimes quite difficult to get in contact with him around certain members of the office staff. I hope to be able to be treated successfully by him in the future as long as both of us are around.
About Dr. Stewart Landau, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1174559728
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Brown U Affil Hosp
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
Dr. Landau has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landau speaks Danish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
