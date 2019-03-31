Overview

Dr. Stewart Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Katz works at Endovascular Consulting Solutions in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.