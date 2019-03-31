Dr. Stewart Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stewart Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Endovascular Consulting Solutions1705 E 19th St Ste 410, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 744-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 744-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz provides excellent cardiac care. I am a patient of his for 14 years
About Dr. Stewart Katz, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
