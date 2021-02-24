See All Podiatrists in Eastchester, NY
Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM

Podiatry
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eastchester, NY. 

Dr. Kamen works at Redcross Concierge LLC in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
10 (450)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
10 (260)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
10 (75)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Redcross Concierge LLC
    475 White Plains Rd Ste 14, Eastchester, NY 10709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 337-6755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kamen?

    Feb 24, 2021
    Just had surgery on my middle toe of left foot and it went flawlessly. Never felt a thing. Dr Kamen and his staff were great. Highest recommendation.
    Pat Walsh — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kamen to family and friends

    Dr. Kamen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kamen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM.

    About Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043239452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamen works at Redcross Concierge LLC in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kamen’s profile.

    Dr. Kamen has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.