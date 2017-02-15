Dr. Stewart Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stewart Gross, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Centro De Estudios University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2660 Main St Ste 210, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 367-4008
-
2
St. Vincent's Medical Center2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (475) 210-5900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
He listened and was empathetic. He took the time to answer all my questions. Most importantly, while I had a tough decision to make with dealing with the recovery with my hand, he made sure that I understood and was comfortable with the treatment plan. The office staff were very kind and patient... also organized.
About Dr. Stewart Gross, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1740484187
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Centro De Estudios University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.