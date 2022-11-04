Dr. Stewart Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Stewart Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Red Oak17270 Red Oak Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-6960Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (832) 534-7860
-
3
KSF- Willowbrook13333 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 440-6960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Select Choice Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Patient, kind, very informative, very pleasant personality.
About Dr. Stewart Dean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912988312
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas San Antonio Medical Program
- U Tex
- University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Wrist Sprain or Strain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.