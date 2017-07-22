Dr. Stewart Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stewart Brooks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Locations
Simi Pediatrics2950 Sycamore Dr Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 520-8989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Brooks!!!
About Dr. Stewart Brooks, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.