Dr. Stewart Baroff, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stewart Baroff, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Baroff works at Westland Clinic in Westland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    D Fertel DO PC
    6149 N Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 728-2130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baroff?

    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr. Baroff is fine. No issues. Office staff are horrible. The other reviews are spot on.
    Chilly Cheese — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Stewart Baroff, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760468086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart Baroff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.