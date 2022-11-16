Dr. Stewart Barlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Barlow, MD
Dr. Stewart Barlow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Georgetown University Dc and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Barlow works at
Dr. Stewart Barlow - ENT5275 S 500 E Ste B, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 528-6025Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5750Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Barlow?
We were visiting Utah when my daughter started hemorrhaging from a post tonsillectomy tear. Dr. Barlow was wonderful. He came into the hospital in the middle of the night, gave her wonderful care, he ended up operating on her to stop the bleeding. He followed up with us the next day, he was wonderful. We were so grateful we happened to be near Ogden and near Dr. Barlow on vacation when it all happened.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- Georgetown University Dc
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
