Dr. Stewart Adam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stewart Adam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center.
Locations
Premier ENT Associates at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 6252, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Premier ENT Associates at Stanfield Place31 S Stanfield Rd Ste 304, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adam is exceptional as a physician; kind compassionate and caring. He has explained every aspect of my situation. He has investigated further when other physicians were not willing. I appreciate all he has done.
About Dr. Stewart Adam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184866642
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adam speaks Spanish.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
