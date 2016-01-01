Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steventon Wagner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steventon Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Ohio State University Physicians at Crown Park1980 Bethel Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 685-6056
Univ. Foot Center Inc.1208 W 5TH AVE, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 488-9478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steventon Wagner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598854184
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods.