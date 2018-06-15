Dr. Zygmont has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Zygmont, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Zygmont, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
Dr. Zygmont works at
Locations
Childrens Health Specialists PC37 W Garden St Ste 201, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 567-0777
Crouse Medical Practice-Brittonfield5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A100, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 449-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Zygmont for over 20 yrs and very happy with his pratice And his NP Christine is excellent too
About Dr. Steven Zygmont, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114965860
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
