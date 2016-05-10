See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Steven Zorn, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Zorn, MD

Pulmonary Disease
1.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Zorn, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital.

Dr. Zorn works at Iowa Sleep Disorders Center PC in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. JOHN MULLON, MD
Dr. JOHN MULLON, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Iowa Sleep Disorders Center PC
    4060 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 225-0188
  2. 2
    Iowa Sleep Disorders Center P.c.
    400 Se Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 225-0188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clarke County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zorn?

    May 10, 2016
    Excellent and very caring. He listened to my concerns and was very helpful in making my sleep disorder better.
    Nick C in Ankeny, IA — May 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Zorn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Zorn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zorn to family and friends

    Dr. Zorn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zorn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Zorn, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Zorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407819816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Zorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zorn has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Zorn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.