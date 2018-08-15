See All Plastic Surgeons in Pinehurst, NC
Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Dr. Zoellner works at Pinehurst Plastic Surgery Specialists P.A. in Pinehurst, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinehurst Plastic Surgery Specialists P.A.
    20 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 295-1917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 15, 2018
I believe I was a very challenging case for a breast augmentation wanting to go larger, but Dr. Zoellner was able to provide unbelievable results and I couldn't be happier with the consultation, surgery, and follow-ups went. He and his staff are all friendly, professional, helpful, and accommodating.
— Aug 15, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD
About Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184739559
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zoellner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zoellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zoellner works at Pinehurst Plastic Surgery Specialists P.A. in Pinehurst, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zoellner’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoellner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

