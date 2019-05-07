See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Zimmet works at Austin Dermatology & Vein in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Dermatology & Vein
    1500 W 34TH ST, Austin, TX 78703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 485-7702

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmet?

May 07, 2019
Always nice, a pleasure! Very professional but very warm and friendly!
— May 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zimmet to family and friends

Dr. Zimmet's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zimmet

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD.

About Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700990736
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Shadyside Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zimmet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zimmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zimmet works at Austin Dermatology & Vein in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zimmet’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.