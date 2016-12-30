Dr. Steven Zelko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zelko, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Zelko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Solvang, CA. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center
Locations
Family Eyecare Optometry Center PC2030 Viborg Rd Ste 105, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 688-6612
Steven D Zelko MD1933 Cliff Dr Ste 29, Santa Barbara, CA 93109 Directions (805) 682-2618
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Conscientious. Keeps patient well informed. Does not push surgery using fear. Staff is pleasant and helpful. This is a great glaucoma doctor and I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Zelko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- U Hawaii
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelko has seen patients for Presbyopia, Floaters and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelko.
