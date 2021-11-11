Overview

Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Zeitels works at ENT Specialists Inc in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

