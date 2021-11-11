See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Zeitels works at ENT Specialists Inc in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Laryngeal Surgery
    1 Bowdoin Sq Fl 11, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-1444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Laryngitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Vocal Cord Nodule

Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1538145735
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeitels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zeitels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zeitels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zeitels works at ENT Specialists Inc in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Zeitels’s profile.

Dr. Zeitels has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeitels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

