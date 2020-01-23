Dr. Zeig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Zeig, MD
Dr. Steven Zeig, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Practical Management Inc2209 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 674-2455
Pembroke Pines Dialysis10970 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 435-6145
Pinnacle Healthcare System2213 N University Dr Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-2151Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steven Zeig MD PA601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 435-5828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor with good memory
About Dr. Steven Zeig, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Zeig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeig has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeig speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.