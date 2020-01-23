See All Nephrologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Steven Zeig, MD

Nephrology
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Zeig, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Zeig works at Practical Management Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practical Management Inc
    2209 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 674-2455
  2. 2
    Pembroke Pines Dialysis
    10970 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 435-6145
  3. 3
    Pinnacle Healthcare System
    2213 N University Dr Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 963-2151
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Steven Zeig MD PA
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 435-5828
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Excellent doctor with good memory
    — Jan 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Zeig, MD
    About Dr. Steven Zeig, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982693719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeig works at Practical Management Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zeig’s profile.

    Dr. Zeig has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

