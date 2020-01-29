Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavodnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Kay Tabas and Niknam Ophthalmology Assoc601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 592-7852
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have always found Dr. Zavodnick to be a good listener, intelligent, and very helpful in his suggestions to make my life better. I am blessed to have him as one of my doctors. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1447359179
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavodnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavodnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavodnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavodnick.
