Overview

Dr. Steven York, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.



Dr. York works at Optum - Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.