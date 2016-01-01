Overview

Dr. Steven Yoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Yoon works at Specialty Eye Care Medical Center in Glendale, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.