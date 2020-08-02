Dr. Steven Yong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Yong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Yong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yong works at
Locations
Southwest Kidney & Hypertension Specialists Pllc9440 Bellaire Blvd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 779-8148
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very good
About Dr. Steven Yong, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306945787
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yong has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.