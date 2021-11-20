Overview

Dr. Steven Yates, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yates works at La Canada Oncology Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.