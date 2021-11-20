Dr. Steven Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Yates, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
La Canada Oncology Clinic3131 La Canada St Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 213-5987
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Yates diagnosed me with multiple myeloma after 9 other Drs misdiagnosed me and just gave me medicine that didn't help. Dr Yates told me the day we met that he knew what was wrong with me and that he would help me to have a better quality of life. He treated me with my first infusions that day and worked to get the terrible pain I was in under control. He further assisted in getting me lined up for 2 transplants to slow the progression of my disease. That was 6 yrs ago. Dr Yates is no longer my Dr but he is friend and cared for his patients like I have never seen . I miss him everyday. My Dr, my friend and my brother in Christ. You are loved and missed. Michael Kings mountain NC
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1609814417
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
