Dr. Yale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Yale, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Yale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Yale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marina Waisman MD Steven Yale MD PA17407 Bridge Hill Ct Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 971-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yale?
Dr. Yale is more then just a psychiatrist. He listens to you & takes note. When I was hospitalized he went over my discharge paper & gave me suggestions of vitamins to help reverse liver damage from too much Tylenol use. When my life fell apart & I was going through a divorce he was there for me as a physician guiding me emotionally. Helping me keep my head straight for the sake of my children. If it wasn’t for dr. Yale I wouldn’t be here today. My history is complex but he seems to get it
About Dr. Steven Yale, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669577920
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yale works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.