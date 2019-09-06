Overview

Dr. Steven Yakubov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Yakubov works at Ohio Health Heart & Vascular in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.