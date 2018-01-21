Dr. Steven Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
CHI St. Joseph Health Central Texas ENT2805 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
I am by no means the best patient, and Dr. Wright was very patient with me when most Doctors would have given up. (I am terrified by needles and scopes)
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- University Of Texas Medical Branch-Otolaryngology
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.