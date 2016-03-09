Dr. Steven Wright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wright, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Wright, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a visit with Dr. Wright today for some ear problem. Dr. Wright is an excellent physician who is gentle and cares about his patient. I am so happy that he has an office in Davis now.
About Dr. Steven Wright, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1275773640
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
