Dr. Steven Wray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Wray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Atlanta Brain and Spine Care2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0106
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I consider Dr. Wray an angel from above. He solved my back pain of 8 years. I’m a physical therapist and 9/10 times would not recommend surgery. I’ve treated hundreds of patients with botched back surgeries. He’s the exception to the rule and I’d put him up against any back surgeon in the country.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1689679219
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Wray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wray has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Wray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.