Dr. Steven Wray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Wray works at Atlanta Brain and Spine Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.