Dr. Steven Wolf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai West and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Wolf works at Pediatric Neurology & Epilepsy of BCHP of Westchester in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Hartsdale, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.