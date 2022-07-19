Dr. Steven Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Williams, MD
Dr. Steven Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Anthony J Palumbo M D P C4350 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 732-0995
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been a patient for about two years. Dr. Williams, Dr. Gale and Dr. Yazdanyar are top notch Retnia specialists and surgeons. Dr. Williams did my retina tear laser surgeries and Dr. Yazdanyar treated me for retnia whole and then a Macular hole surgery. I am extremely happy with this group. Sometimes my wait is long, and its usually because if someone has an emergency they get you in immediately. Highly recommended.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417952193
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.