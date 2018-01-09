Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Wilhite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mckenzie Surgical Group1755 Coburg Rd Ste 4B, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 746-7914
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilhite?
Dr Wilhite and his staff were great! I'm in a wheel chair and they were very accommodating.
About Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD
- General Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1619134491
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital Med Center
- Fresno Genl Hospital
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilhite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilhite works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.