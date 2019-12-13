See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Steven Wiener, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (4)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Wiener, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wiener works at Specialists in Spine Surgery in West Bloomfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miles L. Singer DO Pllc
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2100, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 (248) 624-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2019
    i am so pleased with my experience with Dr Wiener! i think i have finally found a Dr that wants to help! the office is nice, the staff is friendly, and dr Wiener was very attentive!
    About Dr. Steven Wiener, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518073626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiener works at Specialists in Spine Surgery in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wiener’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

