Dr. Steven White Sr, MD
Dr. Steven White Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Wilford Hall Med Ctr
Carolina Coastal Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa1275 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 448-9977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Conway Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
What a great surgery experience. I am very active, love to work out, play golf, ride the jet ski, snowboard, basketball...you name it. I had an umbilical hernia for over two years, I was simply afraid to get it fixed and screw up. Dr White was highly recommended by another local Doctor, I took his advice and wow...I dont remember the surgery, I had ZERO pain or discomfort, the staff were amazing including my own "personal patient advocate" that catered to me like I was very important, she called me to make sure I was ok, taking my meds, not doing too much... I am floored and overjoyed. This is the best place to get fixed up I could ever recommend. I went in to repair an umbilical hernia, turned out I had 4 AND a fatty tumor surrounding the hernias. Dr White fixed them all and removed the tumor for no extra charge... I am soo happy with this surgeon and his performance I could do back flips!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. White Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White Sr has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. White Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.