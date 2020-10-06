See All Plastic Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Steven White Sr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven White Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Wilford Hall Med Ctr

Dr. White Sr works at Carolina Coastal Plastic Srgy in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Coastal Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
    1275 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 448-9977
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Conway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2020
    What a great surgery experience. I am very active, love to work out, play golf, ride the jet ski, snowboard, basketball...you name it. I had an umbilical hernia for over two years, I was simply afraid to get it fixed and screw up. Dr White was highly recommended by another local Doctor, I took his advice and wow...I dont remember the surgery, I had ZERO pain or discomfort, the staff were amazing including my own "personal patient advocate" that catered to me like I was very important, she called me to make sure I was ok, taking my meds, not doing too much... I am floored and overjoyed. This is the best place to get fixed up I could ever recommend. I went in to repair an umbilical hernia, turned out I had 4 AND a fatty tumor surrounding the hernias. Dr White fixed them all and removed the tumor for no extra charge... I am soo happy with this surgeon and his performance I could do back flips!
    Jack Chazen — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Steven White Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659325371
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven White Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White Sr works at Carolina Coastal Plastic Srgy in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. White Sr’s profile.

    Dr. White Sr has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. White Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

