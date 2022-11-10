Dr. Steven White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven White, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Institute for Surgery At Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas7115 Greenville Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 647-5300
-
2
USA Plastic Surgery, Steven J. White MD8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 696-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
I was hesitant on getting the procedure but after talking to Dr. White and his staff, didn't have that feeling anymore. They made me feel very comfortable before and after the surgery. They are a great staff and great Dr. I would highly recommend to any friend/family to go to him for procedures. He makes you look beautiful.
About Dr. Steven White, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295027548
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
173 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.