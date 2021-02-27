Dr. Steven West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven West, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven West, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Locations
Gwent LLC9701 Landmark Parkway Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 843-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr West is awesome and listens very well.
About Dr. Steven West, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982695888
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
