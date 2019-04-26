See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Wertheim works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 215-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Windy Hill
    2550 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 933-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Absolutely loved Dr. Wertheim. He was amazing in surgery and post checkups. Would highly recommend him. His staff was wonderful too. Can't get any better than that.
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033109079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Penn
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wertheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wertheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wertheim has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

