Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.8 (98)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Werner Jr works at Honor Health Sonoran Orthopedics, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Honor Health Orthopedics-Sonoran Crossing
    33423 N 32nd Ave Ste 2200, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 683-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Baker's Cyst
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Limb Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Avascular Necrosis
Chondrocalcinosis
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteosarcoma
Pyogenic Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr. Werner is an amazing orthopedic doctor! Right hip replacement done 2/1/22. Very caring and organized doctor. After 30 years of hip pain I can say I am pain free. Why did I wait so long? Perhaps it was because I wanted the best of the best. Dr Werner fills that order. I might add his staff and Sonoran Crossing hospital was the most caring and compassionate experience I have had with a hospital experience.
    Rose Pasquarelli — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1295990471
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital
    • Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center
    • Midwestern University
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werner Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Werner Jr works at Honor Health Sonoran Orthopedics, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Werner Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Werner Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

