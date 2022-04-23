Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Werner Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Honor Health Orthopedics-Sonoran Crossing33423 N 32nd Ave Ste 2200, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (623) 683-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werner Jr?
Dr. Werner is an amazing orthopedic doctor! Right hip replacement done 2/1/22. Very caring and organized doctor. After 30 years of hip pain I can say I am pain free. Why did I wait so long? Perhaps it was because I wanted the best of the best. Dr Werner fills that order. I might add his staff and Sonoran Crossing hospital was the most caring and compassionate experience I have had with a hospital experience.
About Dr. Steven Werner Jr, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- English
- 1295990471
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center
- Midwestern University
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner Jr works at
Dr. Werner Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.