Dr. Steven Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Weissman, MD is a dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Weissman completed a residency at Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Dermatology. He currently practices at Steven M Weissman MD., FAAD. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Weissman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Steven M Weissman MD., FAAD9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 102, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 853-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Steven Weissman, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1164408282
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Dermatology
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissman?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissman speaks Hebrew.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.