Urology
Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Weissbart works at Stony Brook Urology in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Urology, PC
    24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-6270
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Stony Brook Urology Commack
    500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-6270
    Women's Pelvic Health & Continence Center
    140 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Family Health Partners
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Oct 14, 2022
    The medical care I recently received from Dr. Weissbart and his staff more than exceeded my expectations. This office can be a busy place, but everyone working there is personable, competent, efficient and professional. The receptionists, nurses and physician assistants are all top-notch. Dr. Weissbart was very thorough throughout every step of the process, from the first consultation to the follow-up examination post-surgery. From the moment I met him, I felt confident that I was in good hands for the surgical procedure that was recommended for me. He is rightfully assured of the skills he possesses and has an exceedingly polite bedside manner. I recommend Dr. Weissbart to anyone in need of the exemplary surgical expertise he provides.
    About Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1528202835
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weissbart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weissbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weissbart has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissbart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

