Dr. Steven Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Weiss, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Dermatology Assoicates Medcial Group465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 803, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He’s wonderful - very caring and personable
About Dr. Steven Weiss, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922183060
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
