Dr. Steven Weiss, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Weiss, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group
    574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 673-7253

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Angioedema
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Angioedema
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis

Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr Weiss is great—patient, caring, takes time to explain things clearly. The best visit I’ve had with any kind of doctor in years!
    Olivia — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Weiss, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841269867
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center (New York)
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    • Washington Univ
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Angioedema, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

