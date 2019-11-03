Dr. Steven Weiss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weiss, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Weiss, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 241 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 414-9435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Dr Weiss treated my knee years ago after I'd had extensive surgery and was left in considerable pain. He is a first class physician and brilliant osteopath, on top of that he is a lovely and very kind chap. I fully recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Weiss, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831379791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.