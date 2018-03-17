Dr. Steven Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Weiss, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Steven G Weiss MD3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-3337
-
2
Steven G Weiss MD2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd # 204, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 791-3337
-
3
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center2114 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 791-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Dr Weiss has helped my allergies tremendously. His entire staff is wonderful to work with. I recommend them to everyone I know.
About Dr. Steven Weiss, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1174561377
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Mt Zion Hospital Med Center
- Highland Genl Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.