Dr. Steven Weiskopf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiskopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weiskopf, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Weiskopf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Weiskopf works at
Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers- Woodstock1198 Buckhead Xing Ste D, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 928-9263
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiskopf?
Went to Dr. Weiskopf for two separate issues with my toes. He treatedd both toes and I am very satiisfied with the treatment I received. I highly recommend him to anyone needing podiatric care.
About Dr. Steven Weiskopf, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750388237
Education & Certifications
- American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery
- Emory Northlake Regional Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ithaca College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiskopf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiskopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiskopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiskopf works at
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiskopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiskopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiskopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiskopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.